From savoy house
Savoy House 7-702-1 Franklin 1 Light Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Savoy House 7-702-1 Franklin 1 Light Pendant The Savoy House Franklin collection offers a trio of stylish pendants to perfectly adorn any space. Large curved glass shades are available in clear glass or dramatic silver mercury glass. Clear glass shade available with polished nickel or English bronze finish. Silver mercury glass shade comes with satin nickel finish.Features:Clear glass shade or silver glass shade with mercury finishVintage Edison Bulb recommended for aestheticsCUL and UL Listed for dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 20"Product Weight: 6.29 lbsWidth: 10"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100 Polished Nickel