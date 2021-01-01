From stylecraft
Stylecraft 7 5 W Blue Ceramic Table Lamp, One Size , Blue
This ceramic table lamp combines a cool classic profile with delicate dimpled detailing and a blue finish to create a standout look. Made from high quality materials, this lamp is topped with a white hardback shade to complete its overall feel. It's a mid-century inspired favorite that is ideal for sofa tables, consoles, bedroom dressers, and more.Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 60wMeasurements: 16.5 Height/Inches, 7.5 Depth/Inches, 7.5 Width/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtBottom Diameter: 7 1/2 InShade Height: 8 InWeight (lb.): 6.2 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% CeramicShade Material: LinenCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported