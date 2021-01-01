Savoy House 7-2186-6 Chandler 6 Light 25" Wide Empire Chandelier with Mercury Glass Shades English Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Savoy House 7-2186-6 Chandler 6 Light 25" Wide Empire Chandelier with Mercury Glass Shades FeaturesUltra secure mounting assembly includedMetal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to come(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 13.48 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No English Bronze