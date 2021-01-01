Savoy House 7-192-4 Edina 4 Light 24" Wide Pendant Black / Warm Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Savoy House 7-192-4 Edina 4 Light 24" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated Energy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Width: 24"Product Weight: 26.95 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Black / Warm Brass