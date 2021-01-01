National Tree Company 7-1/2 ft. Feel Real Jersey Fraser Slim Fir Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree with 800 Clear Lights

This Jersey Fraser Fir tree features FEEL-REAL® branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. This full-bodied tree is pre-strung with 800 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. The slim profile allows for a better fit in corners or limited space areas. Three section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.