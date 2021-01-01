6pcs Patio Rattan Furniture Set Cushioned Sofa Coffee Table Turquoise

Our patio sofa set includes 2 armless sofas, 2 corner sofas and 1 coffee table. Each component of this set can be used individually or in combination, which allows you to combine them freely according to your needs. The sturdy steel frame and premium PE wicker ensure long-term service, and the maximum weight capacity of a single sofa is 400lbs. The foot pads can effectively prevent the floors from being scratched. In addition, the back and armrest are ergonomically designed, which can eliminate fatigue quickly. The thick cushions will make you feel comfortable and detachable covers are easy to clean. Stylish appearance can match well with any home decor and adds a sense of elegance to your home! Cushion Color: Turquoise