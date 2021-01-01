Twin 6pc Viy Bed In A Bag Comforter Set Blue - Chic Home

If you are searching for the perfect patchwork bedding set to update your room, look no further than the Viy comforter set from Chic Home. This comforter features a patchwork Bohemian paisley print on the face with an embossed solid color pattern on the reverse and includes a matching color sheet set (2 sheets and 2 pillowcases). Round out the look with the included design coordinated reversible pillow shams and Boho-inspired embroidered decorative pillow or take it to the next level and mix it up with some of your pieces. Size: Twin. Color: Blue. Pattern: Check.