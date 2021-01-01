From hamilton beach
Hamilton Beach 6pc Soft Touch Utensil Set - Black
The Hamilton Beach 6-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set includes must-have utensil staples for every kitchen. Hamilton Beach meticulously designs kitchenware to feel right in their consumers’ hands establishing confidence for the ultimate cooking experience. Flip, turn, spoon, serve, and take control of food like a pro. The utensils are safe to use with all cookware including non-stick, ceramic coated, marble coated, aluminum, and stainless steel. For the ultimate convenience, the utensils are dishwasher safe. The Soft-Touch Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR) handles provide a secure, comfortable grip even with hands are wet or slippery and help keep fatigue at bay with an ergonomic design. This utensil set is functional, perfect for crafting your favorite recipes, and brings a professional aesthetic to your kitchen with the black and stainless steel design. Whatever your culinary goal, take your cooking to the next level with this versatile set of tools by Hamilton Beach.