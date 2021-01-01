From captiva designs
6pc Patio Rattan Sofa Set - Captiva Designs
CAPTIVA DESIGNS Patio Furniture Set - Great Decoration to Any Living Space CAPTIVA DESIGNS wicker sectional constructed with all-weather wicker rattan ensure your garden sofa set for years to come. Sturdy cross bar beneath the pieces for reasonable bearing ability. Thickened seat and back cushions take you more extraordinary comfort, enjoy your leisure time whatever sitting or lying, suitable for entertaining your neighbors or friends. Specification Material of structure: All-weather wicker rattan + strong powder coated steel Material of Cushions: Olifen fabric Wicker color: Dark brown Weight Capacity: 300 LBS Small floral print pillows are not included Features This patio set with modern low back design, perfect for patio, lawn, poolside, backyard, outside. Can rearrange according to your own preference and location Rust-free aluminum feet Cushions filled with sponge, zippers for a quick and easy wash Clips included to keep pieces connected. Tempered glass coffee table is perfect for your drinks and more, easy to clean Package included 4 x Coner sofa 2 x Armless sofa Installation instructions and tools