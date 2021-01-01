From homes: inside + out

6pc Hepburn Dining Set Antique Black/Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The double pedestals of this six piece dining set feature striking trestle style bases with diagonal riveted metal supports for an Industrial design style. The rectangular table offers a spacious tabletop for entertaining with its four comfortable side chairs and dining bench. Offering a Rustic vibe, this inviting set features an antique black finish with light distressing that lends a vintage feel to the dining set. Chairs boast rolled backs and all seating features linen-look fabric upholstery and button tufting. Color: Antique Black/Gray.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com