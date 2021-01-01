CSE Inc. 6in. 9-Watt LED 30° Beam Angle Dimmable Downlight Cathedral Ceiling Flush Mount 3500K Natural Clay Trim(1-Pack)

The CSE 6 in. Cathedral ceiling LED downlight is the perfect solution for both new construction, remodel and retrofit installations into cathedral/vaulted ceilings. The 30° angled high-output light pattern is produced by integrated optics within the lens that bends the light from the cathedral ceiling directly down. It is also an excellent solution for illuminating walls (wall wash) when installed onto a flat ceiling. No need to assemble and use unsightly track light systems. Dimmable to 10% with an LED compatible dimmer switch. At only 6 mm thick and with a driver that can be remote located to any distance, this flush mount canless downlight can be installed at most any location, including zero clearance areas. No venting is required resulting in reduced air flow and reduced heat loss. These lights do not break fire barrier, they are IC rated and can be installed in direct contact with insulation. Light output outperforms all other lights in its class. The 9-Watt series (60-Watt incandescent equivalent) produces 1000 Lumens. The 13-Watt series (100-Watt incandescent equivalent) produces up to 1500 Lumens. All downlights are available in 5 color temperatures: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K. There are 9 different trim colors that blend nicely to various ceiling colors. Since the CSE downlights are damp rated, installing into colored soffits/porches making for a very clean and unobstructed appearance. Warranty is 5-year/50,000-hours.