Shop 6ft. Potted Bird of Paradise Plant at Michaels. com. This artificial potted plant adds a naturalistic greenery to any interior. This artificial potted plant adds a naturalistic greenery to any interior. Make a statement with this unique décor on mantle, console table or in any living space. Add some greenery to your décor with no keep up effort with these artificial foliage. Details: Green 69" tall Includes black nursery pot Recommended for indoor use only Made with synthetic materials | 6Ft Potted Bird of Paradise Plant By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®