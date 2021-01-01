From nearly natural
6ft. Golden Tip Washington Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 250 Clear Lights, Pine Cones and 750 Bendable Branches
Advertisement
Spread seasonal cheer by creating your very own traditional Christmas with the help of this artificial Christmas tree! Completely maintenance-free, this realistic looking artificial Christmas tree boasts a full and robust silhouette made up of 750 easy-to-bend branch tips for showcasing all your favorite holiday ornaments and decorative accents. Arriving pre-strung with 250 clear LED lights to eliminate tangles and carefully stabilized on a metal stand, this versatile 6’ tall artificial Christmas tree will not only make holiday decorating a breeze but ensure your home is always holiday-dressed for years to come. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.