From nearly natural
6ft. Curvy Parlor Artificial Palm Tree in Handmade Natural Jute and Cotton Planter
Advertisement
Transform your space into a tropical oasis with this Curvy Parlor Artificial Tree. One of the most popular house plants, you can now enjoy it even without a green thumb. Inspired by nature and manufactured from high-quality materials, this incredibly lifelike faux tree has intricate detailing in the palm fronds. Standing 6ft. from a jute planter (included in height), curate in any area. QUALITY MATERIALS: Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 6 Ft. W: 42 In. D: 42 In; Planter Dimensions: H: 12.5 In. W: 12.5 In. D: 12.5 In. ; Measurements are calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Assembled with quality materials ; Inspired by nature ; 1666 bendable branches ; Housed in a jute and cotton planter ; Recommended for indoor use only ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff to achieve desired fullness