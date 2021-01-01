From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 6960-90015-45 Moulin 25" Wide Rustic Farmhouse Telephone End Table with Barley Twist Legs from La Grange Blue Bonnet Indoor Furniture
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 6960-90015-45 Moulin 25" Wide Rustic Farmhouse Telephone End Table with Barley Twist Legs from La Grange All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyCharming barley twist legs joined by a stretcher combine with a delightful soft Blue Bonnet accent finish with a rubbed patina to create a versatile statement piece in the Moulin Telephone Table. One drawer with wood-on-wood undermount drawer guides.Features:One drawer with wood-on-wood undermount drawer guidesLevelers for placement stabilityTwist legs and stretcherNumber of Drawers: 1Constructed of poplar, beech, and other hardwood solids with solid wood topLuxury rustic traditional furnishings from Hooker FurnitureFinish Features:Blue Bonnet, a soft blue accent finish with a rubbed patina with distressingDistressing includes sandblasting, drawknife, wormholes, stone, graver and raspingGunmetal knob hardwareAbout Hooker Furniture:Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina - the nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. While Hooker Furniture still manufactures some of its pieces here in the United States, their outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings ensures that those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. You can rest easy with Hooker Furniture - as it maintains its placement as one of top furniture companies in the U.S.A. it also continues to grow and will offer designs in every style and taste. Nightstand Blue Bonnet