Golden Lighting 6928-S Aldrich 10" Wide Pendant Pewter / Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Golden Lighting 6928-S Aldrich 10" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 82"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 6.67 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 10"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Pewter / Matte White