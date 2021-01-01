Millennium Lighting 6901 Asheville 8" Wide Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Millennium Lighting 6901 Asheville 8" Wide Pendant FeaturesComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 47-1/2"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 10.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Satin Nickel