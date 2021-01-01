From homeroots
HomeRoots 69 in. Jasmine Cappuccino Particle Board 3-Shelf Bookcase
When you love both books and good looking rooms, this is the bookcase to get. Its appearance will greatly elevate the ambiance of your place, yet it in. s still a bastion of usefulness. This exceptionally bookcase is exceptionally well-made from particle board, laminate and MDF. It in. fantastic addition if you want your living space neat and tidy and it has a hollow core as well. It in. s also as useful as it is good looking. It has three shelves and 2-drawers, for maximum storage space. It in. s a one of a kind piece, that in. s for sure. As for measurements, they in. re 69 in. for height, 16.75 in. for width and25.5 in. for depth and it weighs 66 lbs. You can fit this lovely bookcase in any room. Your living room, or bedroom, for example. Color: Cappuccino.