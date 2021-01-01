68th Birthday Gift Man Woman Original Vintage Born 1953 T-Shirt

FOR OTHER YEARS PLEASE CLICK "Cool Original Vintage Gift Birthday Designs" above. Gift for the 68th birthday for boys and girls. Outfit with the text Original 53. Great 68 years birthday present for girls, women, boys, men,girlfriend, friend.brother, son. This funny Original 53 design is a fun birthday gift for every teenage girl born in 1953 celebrating her 68th birthday and turning 68. Great gift idea for ladies and gentlemen, men and women, for the birthday party. Beautiful gift for daughter, sister. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem