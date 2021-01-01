Schonbek 6862-S Olde World Single Light 6" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Clear Swarovski Crystals Aurelia Indoor Lighting Pendants

Schonbek 6862-S Olde World Single Light 6" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from glassCrystal and glass specialty shadeProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulSloped ceiling compatible(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 9"Minimum Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 50"Width: 6"Product Weight: 2 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Aurelia