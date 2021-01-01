From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 68” Oak Artificial Decorative Planter Silk Trees Green
Advertisement
Highlight Bare spaces with this artificial oak Tree boosting a collection of realistic looking leave atop a single sturdy stem. Standing 68” high from a decorative planter. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . Nature Overall product dimensions: 68 in. H x 32 in. W x 32 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 12 in. W: 12 in. D: 12 in. Silk trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Stands 68” tall. Displayed in a decorative planter. Nestled with natural Moss. Made from the Finest materials.