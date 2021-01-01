Welwick Designs 68 in. Reclaimed Barnwood and Metal Mesh Industrial 4-Shelf Standard Bookcase with 3-Adjustable Shelves

Increase the storage and style potential of your home office or living room in one fell swoop with this urban bookcase. Catch a glimpse of your books, collectibles, or house plants from multiple angles through the industrial metal mesh sides. Angle iron-style feet give your home a rustic touch. Arrange your literature or travel souvenir collection proudly upon its shelves. One fixed shelf lends support to the bookcase, and three adjustable shelves allow you to customize the unit to your storage preferences. Color: Reclaimed Barnwood.