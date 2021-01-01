Welwick Designs 68 in. Faux White Marble Wood and Metal Modern 4 -Shelf Arch Etagere Bookcase with Metal Accents

Be the maestro of your very own modern magnum opus with the help of this metal arch bookshelf. Asymmetrical shelving and a sweeping metal, arched frame lend an ultra-contemporary feel to any room that's longing for an easy style upgrade. Place it in the entryway of your city loft, home office, or the dining room of your suburban abode, and watch your space's cool factor instantly skyrocket. Four fixed, faux marble shelves with sanded black detailing offer virtually endless display realty, so you can show off framed photos, ceramic souvenirs, or vintage keepsakes in sleek, urban industrial-inspired fashion. Comprised of warp-resistant MDF and long-wearing laminate, this piece is sure to make a statement in any alcove of your home for years to come. Color: Faux White Marble.