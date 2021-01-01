Elk Lighting 67758/8 Mandeville 8 Light 31" Wide Chandelier with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accents Shades Satin Brass / Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 67758/8 Mandeville 8 Light 31" Wide Chandelier with Oil Rubbed Bronze Accents Shades FeaturesIncludes oil rubbed bronze accents shadesIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsRequires (8) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 21"Maximum Height: 61"Width: 31"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Brass / Oil Rubbed Bronze