Crystorama Lighting Group 6760-C Garland 3 Light 9-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Hand Cut Crystal Beads Distressed Twilight Indoor

Crystorama Lighting Group 6760-C Garland 3 Light 9-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Hand Cut Crystal Beads FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with hand cut crystal beadsRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 17.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Distressed Twilight