Hinkley Lighting 67073 Academy Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 67073 Academy Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Shade The Academy collection combines a traditional Americana silhouette with modern sensibilities for a look that is effortlessly cool. At home in an urban loft or a modern farmhouse, Academy offers a range of hip, clear seedy glass shapes – choose the one that speaks to you. Features Modern take on the traditional Americana silhouette Constructed from steel Clear seedy glass shade Can be installed on vaulted ceilings Requires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb Includes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods Recommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbs Rated for dry locations Covered under lifetime components and 15 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 11" Maximum Height: 45" Width: 6-1/2" Depth: 6-1/2" Wire Length: 120" Canopy Width: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 100 watts Voltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze