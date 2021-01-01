From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 66819-1 Insulator Glass 1 Light Pendant Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 66819-1 Insulator Glass 1 Light Pendant Product Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placedInsulator glass(1) 6" & (3) 12" extension rods with hang straight includedFully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyBulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Medium (E26)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:ADA: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: NoDownrod Size(s): 6, 12Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoFabric Features: Spun / Woven FabricHanging Options: RodsHeight: 11"LED: NoLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Size: Mini PendantsPendant Type: Single PendantsProduct Weight: 6 lbsShade Material: FabricUL Rating: Dry LocationELK Lighting, headquartered in the United States is a premier designer and importer of indoor and outdoor residential, designer and commercial lighting fixtures, decorative accessories and furniture. An award winning team of international designers and engineers ensure that each product is created with uncompromising detail and unparalleled design. Oiled Bronze