Elk Lighting 66818-1 Insulator Glass Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Glass Shade Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 66818-1 Insulator Glass Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassComes with bronze glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 7.0"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze