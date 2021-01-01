Elk Lighting 66524-1 Chadwick Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and White Metal Shade Gloss White / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 66524-1 Chadwick Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and White Metal Shade FeaturesCrafted from steel and glassIncludes white metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod suspended designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14.0"Maximum Height: 46.0"Width: 8.0"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCanopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gloss White / Satin Nickel