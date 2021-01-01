Elk Lighting 66376/1 Seaport 1 Light Wall Sconce Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Elk Lighting 66376/1 Seaport 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Pair with other items in the Seaport CollectionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)Fully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 13"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 9" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Antique Brass