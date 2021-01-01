Generation Lighting 6634506 Moffet Street 6 Light 42" Wide Chandelier Washed Pine Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 6634506 Moffet Street 6 Light 42" Wide Chandelier Features:Constructed from steelRequires (6) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (6) 12" downrodsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 15"Maximum Height: 59-1/8"Width: 42"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 16.9lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 17-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5-7/8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Washed Pine