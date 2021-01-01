Rachel Allan - 6630 Sequined Halter Trumpet Dress With Train

Sparkle and shine in this sequined dress by Rachel Allan 6630. Parades in a sleeveless halter neckline with fitted bodice styled with a strappy open back. The back has a zipper closure while the fit and flare skirt runs at full length hem to a sweep train finish. Elegant and alluring this sophisticated dress from Rachel Allan is ready to shine at any event. Style: ra_6630 Collection: Rachel Allan Fabric: Sequin Details: Sleeveless Sheer fabric Fitted bodice Strappy open back Back zipper Trumpet skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..