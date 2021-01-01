Jovani - 66297 Sequined Sweetheart A-Line Dress

Shine through the night in this mesmerizing Jovani 66297. Maxi dress that features thin strap and sweetheart neckline on a fitted and multi-colored sequined bodice. It has miniskirt underlay on a long tulle skirt with thigh-high slit for added sexiness on the dress. Jovani will let you shine like the star that you are. Style: jovani_66297 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti strap Sequins Fitted bodice Mini skirt underlay Tulle skirt Thigh-high slit Mid-back Thin band Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.