Generation Lighting 6626308EN Thornwood 8 Light 49" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier Washed Pine Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 6626308EN Thornwood 8 Light 49" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(8) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 59"Width: 49"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 23.54 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 26-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Washed Pine