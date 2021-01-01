From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting 6624603-848 Alturas Pendant Hanging Modern Fixture, Three - Light, Satin Brass
DIMENSIONS OF HANGING PENDANT LIGHTING: (diameter) 19'', (height) 18 3/4'', (overall height) 63 1/4''; sporting a chic minimalist design with stylish satin bronze finish, the Seagull hanging pendant lamp lends a touch of flair to every room 3 A19 Medium 100 watt light bulbs (Sold Separately) HANGING PENDANT SHADE WITH 144” OF WIRE AND STEMS: the hanging pendant light kit comes with 144” of wire as well as one 6” stem and three 12” stems so you can vary its height to suit the lighting needs of your room WHY BEING TITLE 24 COMPLIANT IS IMPORTANT: Title 24 For Lighting guidelines ensure that light fixtures are energy efficient; so rest assured that this Seagull hanging pendant chandelier will be energy saving SEAGULL HANGING PENDANT KIT IS TITLE 24 COMPLIANT: this hanging globe pendant meets Title 24 energy efficiency standards when used with Joint Appendix (JA8) approved light bulbs listed in the California Energy Commission Appliance database This fixture is dimmable with a dimmable bulb (not included), Weight: 12.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sea Gull Lighting