Generation Lighting 6615008EN Perryton 8 Light 40" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 6615008EN Perryton 8 Light 40" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes (8) 28 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedIncludes (2) 6" and (6) 12" downrodsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 16-3/4"Maximum Height: 60-3/4"Width: 40"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 15.9lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 24"Canopy Depth: 5-3/4"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 28 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Heirloom Bronze