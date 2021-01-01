Elk Lighting 66148-1-LED Chadwick Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant with Round Canopy and Copper Metal Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 66148-1-LED Chadwick Single Light 17" Wide LED Pendant with Round Canopy and Copper Metal Shade FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassComes with copper metal shadeIncludes (1) 10 watt Medium (E26) LED bulb Rod hung designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14.0"Width: 17.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 800 Antique Copper