Elk Lighting 66127/1 Gramercy Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 66127/1 Gramercy Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Chain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsChain Length: 36.0"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze