Generation Lighting 6610403 Sfera 3 Light 19" Wide Pendant with Mercury Glass Autumn Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 6610403 Sfera 3 Light 19" Wide Pendant with Mercury Glass FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a mercury glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required144" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 24-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 164-1/2"Width: 18-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 16.2 lbsChain Length: 144"Wire Length: 168"Shade Height: 9-1/4"Shade Depth: 18-1/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Autumn Bronze