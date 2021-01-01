Jovani - 66087 Scoop Neck Long Mermaid Evening Dress

Shine without the timeless elegance bestowed by this Jovani 66087 creation. Exquisitely adhering to the female form this dress features spaghetti straps that support its scoop neckline. A cowl drape accents the low open back. The full-length skirt slides down to flare with a trail of train. Be an emblem of perfection in this Jovani masterpiece. Model is wearing the Red color. Style: jovani_66087 Details: Spaghetti Straps Cowl Draped Side Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.