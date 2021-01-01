From globe electric
Globe Electric 66006 Warren 22" Wide LED Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Globe Electric 66006 Warren 22" Wide LED Pendant Farmhouse chic decor evokes a feeling of coziness and comfort, accented with warm colors and rustic finishes. The Warren Pendant Light is a shining example of rustic farmhouse chic mixed with vintage design with its matte black finish and rounded metal shade. A white interior perfectly reflects light to illuminate your space. This domed pendant features a short hanging length but a large, 22" domed head to distribute light all around it. The matte-black finish completes the vintage aesthetic.FeaturesIncludes all mounting hardware and for quick and easy installation - can be installed on a sloped or vaulted ceilingConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included Fully dimmable with compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere (dimmer switch sold separately)ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 33-1/4"Width: 22-1/16"Depth: 22-1/16"Product Weight: 5.32 lbsShade Height: 12-3/16"Shade Width: 22"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 25000Bulb Included: Yes Matte Black