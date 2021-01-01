66 Years Old 66th Birthday Decoration Vintage October 1955 T-Shirt

Funny 66th Birthday Born in October 1955 for Men women. October birthday for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandad, aunt. Awesome since October 1955, born in October 1955 66th birthday. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage. 66th Birthday T-Shirt, Funny shirt for any 66 years old bday. Awesome since October 1955, perfect for mens, womens, husband, wife, father, mother, uncle, papa, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem