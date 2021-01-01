Generation Lighting 6590301EN7 Zire 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 6590301EN7 Zire 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsFixture Height: 10-7/8"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3.78 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-7/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze