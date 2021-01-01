From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 6590301EN7 Zire 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Generation Lighting 6590301EN7 Zire 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsFixture Height: 10-7/8"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3.78 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-7/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze

