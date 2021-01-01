Generation Lighting 6551701EN3 Norman 13" Wide Pendant with LED Bulbs Satin Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 6551701EN3 Norman 13" Wide Pendant with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (1) 9.3 watt maximum Medium (E26) led bulbFixture is capable of being dimmedAdjustable black 72" cord includedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 15-1/4"Maximum Height: 81-1/4"Width: 13-3/8"Depth: 13-3/8"Product Weight: 4.84lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 9.3 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9.3 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 15000Voltage: 120Bulb Included: Yes Satin Brass / Black