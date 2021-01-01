From globe electric
Globe Electric 65382 4 Light Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Globe Electric 65382 4 Light Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Features: Dimmable with compatible dimmer switches(3) 9.85" hanging rods included for adjustable hanging heightIndustrial styled designSuitable for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 43.25"Width: 43.25"Depth: 6"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 120vBulbs Included: NoAbout Globe Electric Since 1932 our commitment has been to our consumers, partners, associates, and our product. Every day we strive to develop and sustain the creative energy that has kept us going for more than 80 years. The recipient of numerous achievement and design awards, Globe Electric works tirelessly to design and manufacture products that deliver beautiful appeal, stellar performance, easy installation, and exceptional value. Globe Electric – The Creative Energy Company Oil Rubbed Bronze