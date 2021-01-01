From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 65350EN3 Laurel Leaf 17" Wide LED Pendant Estate Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Generation Lighting 65350EN3 Laurel Leaf 17" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included Dimmable120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 135-1/2"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 8.7 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Depth: 17"Canopy Height: 1-7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Estate Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com