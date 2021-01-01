Generation Lighting 65350EN3 Laurel Leaf 17" Wide LED Pendant Estate Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 65350EN3 Laurel Leaf 17" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included Dimmable120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 135-1/2"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 8.7 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Depth: 17"Canopy Height: 1-7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Estate Bronze