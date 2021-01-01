From ieena duggal
Ieena Duggal - 26533 Bead-Trimmed Halter Dress
Advertisement
Have all eyed on you in this sophisticated Ieena Duggal 26533 creation. Sculpted with tailoring seams into a cutaway design this sleeveless piece flaunts a halter neckline with a jewel trim. Edged with rhinestones along the high slit the sheath skirt cascades into a floor length hemline. Come alive in this stunningly feminine Mac Duggal masterpiece. Style: macd_26533 Details: Beaded Trims High Slit Sleeveless Low Open Back Back Zipper Closure Floor Length Hem Length: Full Length 62" Neckline: Halter Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.