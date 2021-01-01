Elk Lighting 65216/3L Binghamton 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Metal Cages Surround Bulbs Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 65216/3L Binghamton 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Metal Cages Surround Bulbs FeaturesIncludes metal cages surround bulbsRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCord suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 8"Maximum Height: 89"Width: 36"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 36"Canopy Depth: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass