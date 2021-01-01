Elk Lighting 65216/3 Binghamton 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Black Cage Bulb Guards Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 65216/3 Binghamton 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Black Cage Bulb Guards FeaturesIncludes black cage bulb guardsRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCord hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 8"Maximum Height: 89"Width: 10"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze / Satin Brass