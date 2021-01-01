Generation Lighting 65175EN3 Brockton 3 Light 20" Wide LED Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 65175EN3 Brockton 3 Light 20" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(3) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Dimmable36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-1/4"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Depth: 20"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Brushed Nickel